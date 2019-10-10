Mysuru Railway Station handles festival rush with ease
News

Mysuru Railway Station handles festival rush with ease

October 10, 2019

Mysuru: Proper planning and timely inputs for handling Dasara rush was evident at the City Railway Station as the surging crowd was handled efficiently.

The Station, which normally handles over 55,000 to 60,000 passengers daily, saw this number getting doubled as people swarmed the city to witness Dasara procession.

Authorities of Mysuru Division worked tirelessly to ensure passengers are not inconvenienced, eliminating the chances of any passenger complaints.

Additional facilities were provided to the passengers including 16 ticket counters as against seven on regular any given day, 80 additional Railway Police Force (RPF) staff as against 15 staff, 800 additional vehicles were handled as against 200 vehicles, 75 additional CCTV surveillance cameras were provided for enhanced security. This apart, additional waiting area and spacious cloak rooms were provided and there were augmentation of two general coaches in all passenger trains. Smooth traffic management with lane movement and earmarked places of pick up and drop were ensured.

Railway authorities claimed that passengers were impressed with the new look and additional features at the Station like wider circulating space and aesthetically pleasing light in warm-hues. 

The “I Love Mysore” selfie spot was the centre of attraction where passengers stopped to click selfies and photographs. Renovated Station building and open space became an instant hit with passengers leaving the Station after clicking pictures for posterity. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments

Searching