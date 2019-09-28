Navaratri Bramhotsava at Yoga Narasimhaswamy Temple

September 28, 2019

Mysuru: In order to keep up with the glorious tradition of Dasara, special rituals and cultural programmes will take place at Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple in Vijayanagar for 12-days from today till Oct.9.

The presiding deity will be specially decorated at 7 pm and rituals will be performed in the Temple premises on all the days under the guidance of Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji.

Teppotsava on Oct.7

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will take part in the Teppotsava to take place in the Temple premises at 7 pm on Oct.7.

Governor Vajubhai R. Vala will take part in Mahasudarshana Homa to be held in the Temple at 12 noon on Oct.8.

Saxophone concert this evening

Padma Shri Kadri Gopalnath will present a Saxophone Concert in the Temple premises at 7 pm today (Sept.28).

Also, cultural programmes and bhajans will be held everyday evening during Navaratri.

The rituals include Abhisheka, Ankurarpana, Kalyanotsava, Raksha Bandhan, Seshavahana, Nagavalli Mahotsava, various alankaras, Teppotsava, Pattabhisheka, Purnahuti, Pushpa Yaga and Shayanotsava.

