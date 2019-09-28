Kodagu coffee businessman shoots himself to death

September 28, 2019

Madikeri: Even as the suicide of Coffee Czar V.G. Siddhartha at Nethravathi River in Mangaluru is still fresh in memory, another well-to-do coffee businessman from South Kodagu shot himself with his licenced revolver last night. He took the extreme step at his office, sitting on his chair.

The coffee businessman is 44-year-old Achchiyanda Sunil, a resident of Hudikeri in South Kodagu. Police said that Sunil shot himself through his ears. Hearing the gunshot, two workers from his coffee curing mill rushed to his office only to find Sunil seated on his chair and blood oozing out from his head.

The incident occurred at around 7.44 pm and the reason behind this drastic step is not known. Sunil was a well-to-do coffee businessman and had built his business through years of hard work. He owned coffee curing works and had many collection centres in South Kodagu. He also owned a couple of buses that operate from Srimangala.

Srimangala Police who viewed the CCTV footages inside and outside Sunil’s office have found that Sunil had shot himself. As of now they have ruled out the possibility of any foul play. Investigation is, however, on. Sunil leaves behind wife, two children and many relatives and friends.

