Dasara Film Festival from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3: Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar to watch Bettada Hoovu with Shaktidhama students

September 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With just nine days left for the inauguration of grand Dasara festivities atop the Chamundi Hill by the President of India Droupadi Murmu, the Dasara Film Festival Sub-Committee today announced that it will screen 112 films at two multiplexes in city over seven days from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.

Addressing a press meet at Vartha Bhavan on Dhanvanthri Road here this morning, Sub-Committee Deputy Special Officer Sheshu said that the film festival will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Hat-trick Hero Shivarajkumar on Sept. 26 at Kalamandira.

“The movies will be screened at one screen in DRC Cinemas (B.M. Habitat Mall, Jayalakshmipuram) and three screens in INOX (Mall of Mysore, M.G. Road). There will be four shows in each screen and in all 112 films will be screened. One screen each at INOX and DRC has been provided free of cost to us,” he said.

Out of 112 films, 56 Kannada movies, 28 panorama cinemas and 28 world cinemas will be screened.

This year, as a tribute to late actor Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly known as ‘Appu,’ his movies Anjani Putra (by A. Harsha), Bettada Hoovu (N. Lakshminarayan), Mythri (B.M. Giriraj), Prithvi (Jacob Varghese), Raajakumara and Yuvarathnaa (both by Santhosh Ananddram) will be screened, Sheshu said.

Actor Sanchari Vijay’s films Act-1978 (by Mansore), Taledanda (Praveen Krupakar) and Puksatte Lifu (Aravind Kuplikar) will also be screened.

Kannada films like 100 (by Ramesh Arvind), 777 Charlie (K. Kiranraj), KGF-1, KGF-2 (Prashanth Neel), Drishya 2 (P. Vasu), Dia (K.S. Ashoka) will be screened among others, he added.

‘Power Star’ Puneeth’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar will watch Bettada Hoovu film (starring the young Puneeth Rajkumar) with Mysuru’s Shaktidhama students at INOX on Sept. 27.

Daily passes will cost Rs. 100 while weekly passes for students is Rs. 300 and for adults is Rs. 500. People with passes may watch any movie at any screen. For details, call Mob: 74115-64510 or 98443-93681.

Film-making workshop

Film Director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar will inaugurate the three-day film-making workshop at Rani Bahaddur Auditorium in Manasagangothri on Hunsur Road here on Sept. 22 at 10 am. The workshop will be held till Sept. 24. Rs. 300 will be the entry fee for the workshop which will impart information about film-making, production, direction etc.

Renowned Directors of Kannada films Champa P. Shetty, Prashant Pandey, Kodlu Ramakrishna, Pawan Kumar, Pannaga Bharana, Aravind Kaushik, N. Shankar and Manso Re will be the resource persons at the workshop, said Dasara Film Festival Sub-Committee Secretary T.K. Harish Kumar.