Mayor inaugurates four-day MyRealty Mega Property Expo

September 16, 2022

Urges stakeholders in construction industry to make Mysuru regain its Cleanest City tag

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘MyRealty-2022’, a four-day Mega Property Expo, jointly organised by Builders Association of India (BAI), Mysuru Centre, CREDAI, Mysuru and Mysuru Builders Charitable Trust (MBCT), began at Cosmopolitan Club on JLB road here this morning.

Mayor Shivakumar, who spoke after inaugurating the expo, said that Mysuru is the second fastest growing city in the State after Bengaluru, and as such it is the responsibility of everyone to ensure that the city grows in a planned manner.

Pointing out that the city has good transport and communication connectivity and networks, he said that the city was built by tall leaders such as Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Sir M. Visvesvaraya.

“The BAI, CREDAI and MBCT should join hands with the Government in making Mysuru a perfectly planned city. Builders should give due importance for providing necessary infrastructure and civic amenities when developing Layouts. Developers should not consider forming Layouts only as a business, but should also be very much part of the efforts for beautification and all-round growth of the city,” the Mayor pointed out.

Stressing on the need for more creativity in formation of Layouts and construction of buildings, Shivakumar said that builders should involve locals more in construction works and train them in skills betterment. All stakeholders in the construction industry should join hands with the administration to make Mysuru regain its Cleanest City tag, he added.

BAI Mysuru Chairman R. Raghunath, Hon. Secretary V. Srinath, CREDAI, Mysuru President N.S. Muralidhara, Hon. Secretary M.S. Harish Shenoy, National Convenor K. Sriram, MyRealty-2022 Chairman D. Srihari, Hon. Secretary K.N. Ravishankar, Cosmopolitan Club President Girish Gowda and others were present.

There are more than 40 stalls in the expo, including 2 platinum category stalls, 3 gold category stalls, 4 silver category and premium stalls, with builders, realtors, developers, banks and all others concerned with the realty sector taking part.

The Mega Property Expo will be open from 10 am till 8.30 pm on all the four days. The expo will conclude on Sept. 19.