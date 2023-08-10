MCC’s Stray Dog Rehab Centre to open soon

August 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In what may help in checking the menace of stray dogs in city, a first of its kind Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Stray Dog Rehabilitation Centre built at the cost of Rs. 3 crore on the outskirts on Rayanakerehundi on Mysuru – H.D. Kote Road will be opened soon.

Mayor Shivakumar led a team of Corporators and Officers inspected the Centre, the works of which have reached its final stage, this morning.

The Centre has come up on 2.17 acres of land, with MCC utilising its own funds to build the facility. It has Operation Theatre and other required facilities that will be handled by a veterinary doctor once the facility becomes functional.

The main aim is to treat ferocious and sick stray dogs found on the streets and release them back to their habitat (from where they were picked up) later.

Pig Centre

A Stray Pig Rehabilitation Centre is also coming up on 2.5 acres of land, adjacent to the Dog Rehab Centre, at an estimated cost of Rs. 2.75 crore. The first phase of works spending Rs. 1 crore are already completed.

Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Corporators SBM Manju, M.U. Subbaiah and Ashwini Ananthu, MCC Senior Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, Health Officer Dr. Harsha, in-charge Executive Engineer T.S. Satyamurthy, Superintending Engineer Sindhu and other Officers were present.