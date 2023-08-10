Petitioners to question HC order in Supreme Court

August 10, 2023

Expert professionals unavailable for scientific renovation, argues MCC in High Court

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to the High Court’s (HC) verdict, Raja Chandra, a petitioner and a member of erstwhile Mysore royal family said, “The verdict contradicts public sentiment and goes against our aim of preserving Mysuru’s traditions by safeguarding the Market’s traditional style. However, despite this outcome, our fight will continue. We will file an appeal in the Supreme Court.”

“We will await the copies of the High Court verdict and engage in discussions with our legal team. Our legal battle will proceed to the next stages and we have no choice but to approach the Supreme Court to safeguard Mysuru’s traditions,” Raja Chandra told Star of Mysore.

Mahadev, the President of the Devaraja Market Tenants Association, too was unhappy with the High Court’s (HC) verdict. He indicated that the traders will promptly convene a meeting to discuss further action upon receiving the verdict copies. Seeking legal advice from their Lawyers, they will proceed with their next course of action.

Meanwhile, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff said that they will await the copies from the Court to study the aspects of the judgement that ruled in favour of the demolition. “The Court has ruled in our favour and we have to study the judgement before taking any decision,” he said.

Lack of expert professionals

Arguing on behalf of MCC before the Court, Advocate Geetha stated that currently there is a lack of expert professionals available for the scientific renovation of Devaraja Market. The argument presented was that there is no alternative but to demolish and reconstruct the Market.

Supporters of preserving and renovating the Market, however, submitted a special expert affidavit to the High Court. They pointed out that Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Centre for Philosophy and Indian Culture, situated near Kukkarahalli Lake in Mysuru, was also in a deteriorating condition.

The University of Mysore successfully renovated and preserved that building, thus suggesting the possibility of renovating Devaraja Market too. Experts from B.M.S. College of Engineering in Bengaluru also submitted their expert testimony to the High Court. Advocates Dr. Aditya Sondhi and Nidhishri Venugopal based their contention on this affidavit, presenting various aspects.