Dasara Flower Show contract goes for a record Rs.1.13 crore

September 7, 2019

Mysuru: This year’s Dasara Flower Show saw a record breaking tender contract with Alif Traders of the City bagging it after bidding at a whopping Rs.1.13 crore.

The Dasara Flower Show which begins on Sept.29 will go on for 15 days. Horticulture Department had called for tenders and there was stiff fight among the traders to bag the contract. The tenders had been called for entrance gate, setting up of stalls and amusement park. There was serious competition between two bidders and Alif Traders finally bagged the contract .

The department had fixed Rs.60 lakh as tender amount for the entrance gate. However, the bid went up to Rs.78 lakh. The amount fixed for setting up stalls was Rs.20 lakh but it went up to Rs.27 lakh. The amount fixed for amusement park was Rs.10 lakh but it ended at just Rs.8 lakh.

Finally, Alif Traders’ Suhial Khilji and Rajesh Narasimha won the whole bid for Rs.1.13 crore. It may be recalled that last year the bid was for just Rs. 73 lakh.

This is the birth centenary year of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the last ruler of Mysore and the major attraction will be the statue of the ruler being put up using flowers.