MLA’s car involved in yet another accident
MLA’s car involved in yet another accident

September 7, 2019

Motorist injured; out of danger

Mandya: A 50-year-old man was injured after BJP MLA S.A. Ramdas’ car hit his motorcycle near Kirangadooru Gate located on the outskirts of the Sugar Town on Benglauru-Mysuru Highway yesterday.

The injured has been identified as Shivanna, a resident of Bilgooli village. Soon after the incident, Ramdas shifted the injured person to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS).

The MLA left the hospital only after the doctors assured that Shivanna was doing well and was out of danger.

However, Ramdas assured Shivanna of providing additional treatment if necessary before leaving to Bengaluru in another car. The Police said that the incident occurred when Shivanna was taking a U-turn near the Jyoti International Hotel on the Highway. A case has been registered at Mandya West Police Station.

This is the second time in two weeks that the Krishnaraja MLA’s car has met with an accident.

It may be recalled that Ramdas had a narrow escape on Aug.23 at Jalsuru near Sullia when his car crashed into a roadside drain at about 7.15 am.

Ramdas, who was sitting in the front seat, had suffered minor injuries.

