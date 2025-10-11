Dasara Garden Competition Winners

October 11, 2025

Photo 1: Daisy Stanly, a resident of J.P. Nagar, Mysuru, has won first prize in Ornamental Garden category in the Dasara Flower Show Competition organised by the Department of Horticulture, for the 15th year. Her garden features plants of over 60 varieties and has a dedicated terrace orchids garden.

“By nurturing my garden plants, I ward off my loneliness and cultivate the joy of life — watching a plant grow, flower, fruit, seed and become a flourishing beauty. Gardening acts as an antidepressant, gives me moderate exercise and improved concentration,” she says.

Photo 2: Nishhat Afza, Founder-Director of CURIOCITY – School of creative art and design, N.R. Mohalla, has won two first prizes for the eighth consecutive year in the Dasara Home Garden Competition for her stunning terrace garden and waterfalls. The competition was organised by the Mysore Horticultural Society.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, she said: “Gardening is not just a hobby for me, it’s a way of life , it teaches me patience, perseverance and the value of nurturing living beings . One of my greatest joys is creating and nurturing my Bonsai trees. Being an active member of Srushti Bonsai Circle, I have carefully crafted and grown several Bonsai species.”

Her garden has a good collection of ornamental plants, succulents, water plants, fruits and vegetables.

The Bonsai garden houses the Pagoda, the Chinese Figurines, rocks, pebbles & a small pond with Pelicans. Apart from this, the Gazebo houses the fairy garden with a collection of succulents.

Another corner has a stream created with coloured pebbles surrounded with a flowering tree and succulents.

Photo 3: Venitha Lobo, a resident of N.R. Mohalla, who participated for the 11th consecutive year in Dasara Home Garden Competition-2025 conducted by the Department of Horticulture, has bagged the first prize. She has a lawn garden with a forest theme, vertical arrangement of over 150 flower pots, ornamental plants in a village set-up with a Cauvery statue fountain erected within a pergola, herbal garden consisting of mint, Mexican mint, curry leaves, betel leaves, aloevera, lemon plants, pulav leaves etc. She has also grown coconut trees, guava, jackfruit and mango trees in her garden.

Photo 4: St. Joseph’s Hospital, Bannimantap, has secured first prize in Dasara Garden Competition. Hospital Director Rev. Fr. N.L. Roxan Baroos said, “This award is a tribute to the creativity and teamwork of our staff and we dedicate it to the people we serve.” Picture shows the gardeners with the trophy and certificate.

Photo 5: Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDM-IMD) has won first prize under Educational Institution Category in the Dasara Flower Show Competition-2025 organised by Department of Horticulture. SDM-IMD has been winning prizes in Dasara Flower Show Competitions since 2004.

Photo 6: Picture shows SDM-IMD Garden team along with Dr. (Lt.Col.) S.N. Prasad, Director, Prof. C.V. Sridhar, Manager – Administration & Assistant Professor and Nanjaiah, Horticulture Officer, SDM-IMD, Mysuru.