Dasara holidays for schools from Oct. 3

September 21, 2019

Mysuru: The Mysuru District Administration and the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) have decided to advance holidays for Dasara by three days. Consequently, instead of holidays commencing from Oct. 6, as was initially scheduled, all school children will have Dasara vacation from Oct. 3.

However, there is unlikely to be any change in the holiday schedule for Pre-University Colleges, despite many teachers and students objecting to conducting the mid-term examination immediately after the celebrations.

Announcing the advancement of the Dasara vacation for schools Mysuru, ZP CEO K. Jyothi said that mid-term examinations in most institutions were scheduled to end on Sept. 27. Schools will re-main open on Sept. 28 and 29 and teachers have been asked to prepare students for the two-day Makkala Dasara from Sept. 30. Gandhi Jayanti will be celebrated in all schools on Oct. 2 and holidays will commence from Oct. 3, she said.

According to the annual calendar of the Department of Public Instruction (DPI), Dasara vacation was scheduled between Oct. 6 and 20.

However, with the festival starting from Sept. 29, the DPI submitted a proposal to the District Administration, seeking to declare holidays for schools between Oct. 3 and 17.