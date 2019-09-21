Winter Session of Legislative Assembly from Oct. 14
News

Winter Session of Legislative Assembly from Oct. 14

September 21, 2019

Bengaluru: The winter session of the Karnataka Legislature will be held in Bengaluru from Oct. 14 to 26.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s Cabinet yesterday took the decision to hold the session in Bengaluru and not at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi as the district is yet to recover from the damage caused by the recent heavy floods.

Ever since the inauguration of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, it has been a convention to hold the winter session in Belagavi. Even as the Congress mocked the BJP of avoiding conduct of the legislature session there to escape the wrath of people suffering from the aftermath of the recent floods, the BJP, however, has insisted that it would rather hold the session in Bengaluru than disrupt relief and rehabilitation work in Belagavi by diverting bureaucrats and officials.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching