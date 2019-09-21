Serial husband who married widows through matrimonial sites arrested

September 21, 2019

Accused hailed from Saraswathipuram in Mysuru

Bengaluru: This 45-year-old conman has studied till SSLC but managed to marry four women without the others knowing about it. Finally his third wife, a software engineer, found out about his fraudulent activities and approached the Police.

The RMC Yard Police in Bengaluru arrested N.R. Ganesh alias Vikram alias Karthik alias Harish Kumar, a resident of Saraswathipuram in Mysuru. According to the Police, Ganesh had married four widows one after the other and made sure that he did not give any clue that he had been married to other women as well.

Ganesh approached widows through social network remarriage sites and married them by making false promises to them. He has also confessed that he had cheated people by promising them bank loans. He would also cheat aged persons and helpless women.

If the victims were looking for software engineer, he would pose like one. Like his third wife, it is not even clear if the other wives knew about his cheating. He would ensure that none of his wives were from the same place. To each wife, he identified himself with different names.

The accused had studied till 10th Standard. He had married Savitha, a garment factory worker, from Rajajinagar about 15 years ago. Ganesh had then married Gayathri alias Suchitra some seven years back in Kodagu. He had kept her in a rented house in Mysuru.

After this, he uploaded his profile in ‘Brahmi Matrimonial’ and got in touch with Lalitha, a software engineer and a widow. He married her in 2015, without the knowledge of the other two women. However, he has divorced Lalitha now. Again in 2019, he got in touch with another woman Asha and got married to her.

Meanwhile, the mother of his third wife Mahalakshmi got suspicious about his activities and got wind of his cheating ways. Then, she approached the RMC Yard Police and lodged a complaint against him. When the Police arrested Ganesh, he had confessed that he had used different networking sites to find widows and helpless women. He introduced himself with different names to the victims.

RMC Yard Police Inspector K.H. Mahendra Kumar has appealed to the public and women who have been cheated by him to approach the Police Station. Presently, the accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

“The accused was staying in his third wife’s house and had taken away her gold and silver ornaments and cash. He has also cheated two family friends of his third wife of Rs. 35 to Rs. 40 lakh for a property deal. His third wife was staying in an upscale apartment on HMT Main Road. He has taken Rs. 9.5 lakh in cash from another resident of the apartment,” the officer said.