Imposter of Mysore Royal family arrested

July 13, 2021

Seventh standard dropout and a polyglot, he cheated women on matrimonial sites

Bengaluru/Mysuru: Finding a life partner is not easy and a convenient way to do that these days is through hundreds of matrimonial sites. But matrimonial sites are not completely safe and unless the actual background and credentials of prospective brides and grooms are checked and verified, there are more chances of people being conned.

Here is one such case where a conman cheated many women by claiming to be a member of Mysore royal family. He even changed his name for it to resemble the royal descent. In all, he has cheated women of more than Rs. 40 lakh and is now cooling his heels at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru.

The accused has been identified as 33-year-old K. Siddarth, a native of Periyapatna Taluk in Mysuru District and he has been arrested by Whitefield Police. A seventh-standard dropout, Siddarth, calling himself as ‘Siddarth Urs’ to show off the royal lineage, claimed to be an employee of Microsoft in the US.

He would speak fluently in American English, Mandarin (Chinese) Hindi, Tamil and Spanish to the women seeking alliances through matrimonial websites. He was a polyglot and used his skills in language to approach the women. He would contact the women by introducing himself as Siddarth Urs. After winning their confidence, he would extract money from the women under some pretext or the other.

Siddarth cheated over three girls by promising marriage and extorted Rs. 40 lakh from them. He learnt English and Spanish and the way to pronounce words from tourists who visit the Golden Temple in the Tibetan settlement at Bylakuppe.

Siddarth used many fake names like Siddarth Urs, Sandy, Vinay and befriended women through matrimonial sites. Later he used to ask for money from them by giving an excuse of a medical emergency. Believing in his words, women would easily transfer money to Siddarth’s account, Whitefield ACP Devaraj told reporters yesterday.

Not only this, Siddarth used to send morphed photos of him with the royal family to his targets and would make them believe that it is his childhood photos. His lies were nailed by a 30-year-old woman who approached the Police.

During investigation, the Police found that he had a bank account in the Periyapatna branch to which the women transferred and finally, the conman was traced and apprehended. Two high-end iPhones, international SIM cards, bank pass books and six debit cards were seized from him.

Training lessons online

While confessing his crime to the Police, Siddarth said he was influenced by many videos watched online where he saw and studied how Nigerians cheated people from different countries and through various modus operandi.

He told the Police that he wanted to make quick money and lead a lavish life and that is why he chose to use the names of the Mysore royal family. Also, Siddarth was involved in vices like gambling and needed lakhs of rupees.