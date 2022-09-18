Dasara holidays in district from Sept. 26 to Oct. 9
Dasara holidays in district from Sept. 26 to Oct. 9

September 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Dasara holidays for schools in the district will be from  Sept. 26 to Oct. 9.

Announcing this here yesterday, Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI) Ramachandraraje Urs said that as per the academic calendar announced earlier, the Dasara holidays were scheduled from Oct. 3 to 16. But as the Dasara festivities will commence from Sept. 26, the Dasara holidays in Mysuru district has been rescheduled following directions from Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh and accordingly, the Dasara holidays for schools will be from Sept. 26 to Oct. 9, he said adding that all schools are, however, required to celebrate Gandhi Jayanthi on Oct. 2 and Valmiki Jayanthi on Oct. 9.

