District Minister blames engineers for ‘40 percent commission’ charges

September 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Blaming the negligence and apathy of Government engineers for ‘40 percent commission’ charges made by Karnataka State Contractors Association, District Minister S.T. Somashekar said that the charges would never had come up if engineers had prepared estimates in time, issued work orders and cleared bills as per norms.

He was speaking at the quarterly KDP progress review meeting at the ZP Hall here yesterday.

Stating that Legislators have been complaining about delay and lapses in the execution of various civil and developmental works undertaken by RDPR, PWD, ZP, Water Resources, Minor Irrigation and other concerned Departments, Somashekar reiterated that the commission charges would not have come up had the engineers maintained a hold on the contractors, by discharging their duties with assertion, necessary follow-up and responsibility.

Directing the Minor Irrigation Department officials to blacklist such contractors who fail to carry out works despite being issued work order, Somashekar said that any obstructions by the Forest Department regarding road works, should be brought to the notice of the concerned Legislator and the Forest Minister.

Referring to claims seeking compensation for damaged houses, Somashekar said that there are complaints that some people have sought compensation by demolishing their good condition homes under the pretext of rains. There are also reports that some of such persons who demolished their homes have received Government compensation, he pointed out.

Asking the elected representatives not to recommend payment of compensation in respect of such spurious claims, he said that officials must be careful when carrying out a survey of rain damages and property damages.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) claimed that roads in several villages coming under his constituency were severely damaged by recent rains.

Urging the officials to immediately carry out road repair works, he said that officials must seek more funds from the Government if the money released is not sufficient.

GTD also urged Somashekar to take measures for clearing of encroachments on Dewan Purnaiah Canal, which have severely impeded smooth flow of storm water. Maintaining that developers and farm owners have encroached upon the 35ft. wide Dewan Purnaiah Canal, he argued that the encroachments had caused breaching of several lakes in Chamundeshwari Constituency and several other parts of Mysuru taluk.

He wanted the Government to order a comprehensive survey of the entire length and breadth of Dewan Purnaiah Canal and clear it of all encroachments.

Periyapatna MLA K. Mahadev said that most of the roads in his constituency were damaged by rains and the people are cursing the elected representatives for their plight.

Claiming that the Forest Department has been placing hurdles for taking up repairs of roads that pass through the Forests, he wanted the Minister to suitably direct the officials in this regard.

Somashekar said that this problem persisted not only in Mysuru, but in the entire State as well. He assured that this problem would be taken up at the Government level for redressal.

H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu said that no one in the taluk, including adivasis, were issued Title Deeds for the past four years. He urged the Minister to look into the issue.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda,Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham, Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO B.R. Poornima, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Kamala Karikalan and other officials were present.