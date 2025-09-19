Dasara inauguration row: SC clears the way for Banu Mushtaq

September 19, 2025

New Delhi: The Supreme Court this morning dismissed a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court order that upheld the State Government’s decision to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq as chief guest for the Dasara festival inauguration at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple, atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru on Sept. 22.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta rejected the petition after a brief hearing. Senior Advocate P.B. Suresh, for the petitioner, argued that a non-Hindu cannot be allowed to perform temple pujas. Justice Nath immediately responded, “Dismissed.”

Suresh pressed on, calling the decision “purely political” and insisting that temple pujas cannot be regarded as secular acts. Justice Nath, unmoved, repeated, “Dismissed.”

When Suresh further alleged that Mushtaq had made past remarks hurting religious sentiments, Justice Nath cut him off, remarking, “We have said ‘dismissed’ three times. How many dismissals are required?”