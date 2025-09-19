Circus comes to town

September 19, 2025

International acrobats, 120 artistes and robotic animals will perform for the next 40 days

Mysore/Mysuru: Tourists and Mysureans, while enjoying the grand Dasara festivities with their families and loved ones, will also have a chance to witness thrilling, breathtaking stunts by expert artistes at the Gemini Circus, which kicks off tomorrow (Sept. 20) at the Horse Park, located behind Karanji Lake in Nazarbad.

Addressing reporters at Pathrakarthara Bhavan this morning, Gemini Circus Convenor S.V. Nagesh said the event will be inaugurated by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, tomorrow at 6.30 pm. District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLAs Tanveer Sait and T.S. Srivatsa will also be present.

This year, the management has invited African artistes, who will showcase spectacular stunts alongside 120 other performers.

With the ban on animals in circuses, organisers will use robotic animals to bring novelty and excitement to the shows. The circus will run for 40 days, offering a mix of daring acts and innovative performances.

Tickets are priced at Rs. 150, Rs. 250, Rs. 350 and Rs. 450, available both at the venue and online. There will be three shows daily at 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm, with each performance lasting two hours and 10 minutes.

Gemini Circus Manager Suresh and Promoter Premnanth were also present at the press meet.