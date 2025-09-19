Reel Menace

September 19, 2025

Dasara illumination brings out social media content creators such as dancers and bike stunt gangs to the streets; become traffic hazard

Mysore/Mysuru: As the countdown begins for the grand Mysuru Dasara celebrations, concerns over public safety are growing alongside the festive preparations.

As the city streets are lit up so also people who want to create social media content have become a nuisance for smooth flow of traffic as they recklessly stand under the lights to pose and create dancing reels.

Quite a few SOM readers reported that circles that were illuminated had numerous youngsters blocking traffic for video and photo shoots. On Thursday around 7.30 pm on Sayyaji Rao Road, a gang of bikers were seen recklessly performing wheelies and other stunts without helmets and scaring other road-users.

Eyewitnesses reported that these bikers did not care for their safety nor the others while repeatedly performing the stunts and recording it.

Concerned citizens have urged the Police to take strict legal action against such offenders as it is only going to get worse as the lights come on for the next month.