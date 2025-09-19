SIT search at Banglegudda in Dharmasthala: Skeletal remains revive 2017 Kodagu man’s missing case

September 19, 2025

Dharmasthala/Madikeri: A chilling discovery near Banglegudda, a 12-acre forested area close to Dharmasthala and adjacent to the Nethravathi River, has breathed new life into an eight-year-old missing person case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recovered seven human skulls and multiple skeletal remains during a two-day search. On the first day, five skulls were found, and two more were recovered yesterday before the team halted further operations.

Among the remains, investigators found an old identity card belonging to Uluvagada B. Aiyappa, a 71-year-old resident of T. Shettigeri village, Ponnampet taluk, Kodagu, who had been missing since June 2017. This discovery has sparked strong suspicions that one of the skeletal remains could be his.

The 2017 disappearance

According to family members, Aiyappa left home on the morning of June 18, 2017, informing his family that he was travelling to Mysuru for medical treatment.

He last spoke to them in a phone call at 11.55 am that day. Shortly after, his mobile phone was switched off, and when days passed without any sign of him, his son Jeevan checked with the Mysuru hospital, only to learn that Aiyappa had never arrived.

On June 25, 2017, Jeevan filed a missing person complaint at the Srimangala Police Station, but the case remained unsolved for eight long years — until the discovery at Banglegudda.

The recovery of Aiyappa’s ID card alongside skeletal remains has raised troubling questions about what really happened. Did Aiyappa travel to Dharmasthala instead of Mysuru? Did he die there, possibly unrecognised, or is he one among the multiple individuals whose remains were found scattered across the forest?

To confirm the identity, the SIT has sent the remains for forensic and DNA testing. Investigators have also contacted the Srimangala Police for case records related to Aiyappa’s disappearance.

Additional remains

Investigators also found additional remains stored in plastic containers and pipes. They also recovered other items, including a walking stick, which may prove crucial in piecing together the mystery. Initial observations suggest that some of the deaths may have been suicides, as several skulls and bones were discovered tied to trees with ropes and cloth. Two ropes and a saree were found hanging from a tree directly above the spot where the remains were located.

Forensic results will play a critical role in determining the identities of the deceased and uncovering how the remains came to be in the secluded forest. Whether the case points to homicide, ritualistic practices or other illegal activities will only be revealed once the forensic reports are complete.