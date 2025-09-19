District Minister to unveil stone plaque with Preamble of Indian Constitution tomorrow
District Minister to unveil stone plaque with Preamble of Indian Constitution tomorrow

September 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will unveil the stone plaque bearing the Preamble of Indian Constitution at a function to be held tomorrow jointly by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Social Welfare and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC)  at 11 am at Town Hall premises in city.

MLA K. Harishgowda will preside. Sericulture Minister K. Venkatesh, MPs Yaduveer Wadiyar and Sunil Bose, all Legislators of the District, Chairmen of various Boards and Corporations and other officials including the DC, ZP CEO and MCC Commissioner will participate in the function.

The pedestal of Architect of Indian Constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s old statue, which was lying vacant after the new statue was built nearby, has now been renovated and will have an added attraction in the form of a Red Stone slab bearing the Preamble of Indian Constitution in both Kannada and English. This is an initiative of Social Welfare Department sculpted at a cost of Rs.15 lakh by renowned city sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

Ambedkar Bhavan

The District Minister will also launch the pending works of Ambedkar Bhavan in city tomorrow at 12 noon. The construction of this Bhavan on Dewan’s Road started in 2012-13 and has seen completion of first phase works after a considerable delay costing Rs.20 crore. Last year, administrative approval was given for the second phase works which include wall panelling, acoustic and false ceiling, providing footpath, UGD and rain water harvesting, flooring, dais, internal electrification, air-conditioning, sound system, seating arrangements for 1,800 people, providing 2 lifts and construction of toilets.

Though the administrative approval given last year was for Rs.19.10 crore, it has now been revised to Rs. 23.83 crore.

