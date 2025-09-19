Curtain falls on Yuva Sambhrama

September 19, 2025

Nine-day cultural fest concludes ahead of Dasara 2025; Hundreds of college troupes entertain the audience with mesmerising performances

Mysore/Mysuru: Curtains came down on Dasara Yuva Sambhrama, after spreading an ensemble of entertainment for nine days, as a prelude to Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara at Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri here yesterday.

A total of 50 college troupes showcased their talent in various dance forms on the last day of Yuva Sambhrama, highlighting the glory of the land and language and patriotic spirit. Joy knew no bounds for the audience too, with youths outnumbering others, who danced merrily in sync with the budding artistes on the stage.

Like previous days, there was no dearth of breathtaking performances as the students of Government Boys PU College staged a dance for the medley of songs like ‘Barisu Kannada Dimdimava…’ and ‘Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Huttabeku…,’ spreading the fragrance of Kannada among the gathering.

The troupe of JSS Institute of Education, Nanjangud, stirred a sense of devotion, paying obeisance to Lord Mahadeshwara with their performance. ‘Kelisade Kallu Kallinali…’ a hit song from Kannada film ‘Belli Kalungura’, reverberated through Open Air Theatre, as the students of Banumaiah’s Independent PU College danced with a classical touch.

Veteran actor ‘Sahasasimha’ Vishnuvardhan came alive as the students displayed fandom, shaking their legs for a hit song from his film ‘Simhadriya Simha’ by holding a huge portrait of the late actor.

The other highlights were — dancing tributes to Lord Ganesha by the students of Hari Vidyalaya Composite PU College, Bogadi, ‘Om Shakti…’ by the students of MMK Independent PU College, Tumbasoge, former Dasara howdah carrier elephant Arjuna by the students of De Paul College, Srirangapatna, with their fast moves for the songs ‘Salaga Iva Onti Salaga…’ and ‘Madagaja…’

A child prodigy from Ideal Jawa Rotary School in the city recited the Preamble of the Indian Constitution in a soothing tone, winning the appreciation of the gathering, who encouraged her with a big applause.