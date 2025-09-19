Honest auto driver returns Rs. 14,000 sent to him online by mistake

September 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: An auto driver, displaying humanitarian concern, returned Rs. 14,000 which was transferred to his bank account by mistake.

The auto driver, who returned the money is Chandrashekar, a resident of Rajendranagar, who ferries passengers to their destinations in his autorickshaw (KA-55-9562) while the person, who had transferred the money online via Google Pay is Naveen, a resident of Hebbal in city.

It is learnt that Naveen was supposed to send the money to another Chandrashekar and while going through the transaction history on his Google Pay account, he came across Chandrashekar’s name and assuming that it is the same Chandrashekar to whom he was send money, transferred Rs. 14,000.

Naveen had earlier travelled in Chandrashekar’s auto and had paid the fare online using Google Pay and hence the name of auto driver Chandrashekar was in his Google Pay transaction history.

Naveen then contacted auto driver Chandrashekar over the phone and informed him that Rs. 14,000 was transferred to his bank account through Google Pay by mistake and requested him to refund the money.

The auto driver, who told Naveen that he would check his bank account and get back to him, found Rs. 14,000 was indeed transferred to him by Naveen and transferred the money back to Naveen.

Happy and respecting the auto driver for his honesty, Naveen thanked Chandrashekar immensely.