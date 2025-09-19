MDA to auction 400 sites after Dasara

September 19, 2025

Six allotments cancelled after bidders fail to pay 25% of money

Two bidders dead, others default

Person who had bid Rs. 2 crore for 20×30 site defaults

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), buoyed by the overwhelming response to its first e-auction of sites held in July-August 2025, is now preparing to auction another 400 sites soon after the Dasara festivities.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith said that the inaugural e-auction witnessed widespread participation, with several sites fetching bids far beyond expectations.

This, he said, clearly demonstrated the high demand for MDA sites while also helping the Authority strengthen its financial position.

Encouraged by this success, the MDA is now gearing up for a second round of online auctions aimed at ensuring transparent site allocation, boosting revenue and preventing unauthorised sales or inference of middleman.

Six site allotments cancelled

In the first e-auction, the MDA had offered 200 corner, intermediate and premium sites. Of these, 45 received only single bids, which, as per auction rules, cannot be considered valid.

A total of 108 sites were successfully sold, and the successful bidders were given three days to pay 25 percent of the bid amount.

However, six bidders failed to make the mandatory initial payment, leading to the cancellation of their allotments.

Among them was a bidder who had secured a 20×30 ft. (600 sq. ft.) site at Vijayanagar 4th Stage, 2nd Phase, which sold for an astounding Rs. 33,333 per sq. ft., amounting to Rs. 2 crore. The bidder initially sought more time to pay following his mother’s death, but later informed MDA officials that he was unable to proceed due to family pressure.

Two other bidders who had won sites passed away before making the payment, and as the rules prohibit anyone else from bidding in the name of a deceased person, those allotments were cancelled. The remaining three bidders defaulted on payment without providing valid reasons. As a result, all six sites are now being added back to the auction list, the MDA Commissioner said.

Fully digital process

“We are preparing to auction 200 sites across various localities immediately after Dasara. Later, we will auction another 200 sites, including the six cancelled ones,” Rakshith revealed.

To participate, interested buyers must register on the official MDA website, submit an Earnest Money Deposit (EMD), and log in on the scheduled date and time to place their bids.

Sites will be awarded to the highest bidders, who must complete payment within the stipulated timeframe to secure ownership.

The entire process will be fully digital, with detailed information about site sizes and base prices published well in advance. Rakshith confirmed that preparations are underway, and the second and third rounds of e-auctions will commence soon after Dasara concludes.