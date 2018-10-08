Dasara publicity blitzkrieg: Tourism Department spends Rs. 8 crore
Mysuru: In order to provide a boost to sagging tourism in Mysuru, the State Tourism Department is spending Rs. 8 crore for this year’s Dasara. A lot of money is being spent for Dasara publicity, locally, nationally and internationally, to attract more and more tourists, said Tourism Department Director B. Ramu.

Speaking to reporters at Hotel Mayura Hoysala on JLB Road yesterday, Ramu said that the expenditure had the approval of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh. “We have chalked out a detailed project for Dasara promotional activities and are aiming at attracting maximum number of tourists,” he said.

These projects have begun from Sept. 27 and will end on Oct. 19. “There are separate allocations for publicity and advertisements both for print and visual media. Rs. 1.25 crore will be spent on print media and Rs. 2.24 crore will be spent on visual media,” he said.

An exclusive tableau will be set up for Vijayadashami procession and a stall will be set up at the Dasara Exhibition. Rs. 85 lakh has been allocated for this, he said. There will be 3-D mapping show between Oct. 14 and 19 and Rs. 49.9 lakh will be spent on it. Rs. 3.10 crore will be spent for various tourism promotional activities by the District Administration including Open Street Festival on Krishnaraja Boulevard, Treasure Hunt and Lantern Festival, he added.

