Dasara Wrestling Championship begins

Mysuru: The Dasara Wrestling Championships-2018 was inaugurated last evening by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, at the D. Devaraj Urs Multi-Purpose Stadium, Dasara Exhibition Grounds, in city by patting the wrestlers on the back in the Naada Kusti competitions.

Events will be held in Naada Kusti and also in the Greco-Roman and Freestyle for men and women in different weight categories.

The winners will be given the Dasara Kumara, Dasara Kanteerava, Dasara Kishore and Dasara Kesari titles. Events will be held till Oct.15.

Umesh of UP emerges winner in ‘Marpit’

On the first day of the Dasara Wrestling Tournament yesterday, Umesh of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh was adjudged the winner in the Marpit category.

In the keenly contested bouts, the wrestlers fought with equal perfection keeping the enthusiastic spectators guessing for the outcome till the end. However, the bout between Umesh and Bharat from Pune was breathtakingly fierce right from the beginning with Umesh finally emerging as the winner.

The fight between Yashwanth Kalinga of city and Shivaiah Pujar of Belagavi went on for 30 minutes with both the wrestlers equally poised throughout and ended in a tie disappointing the spectators.

Similarly, the bout between Praveen Chikkahalli of city and Sagar Yeladki of Belagavi ended in a tie after a long drawn fight.

The other bouts that ended in tie were, Nagesh of Hampapura and Nagaraj of Belagavi; Ravi of Rammanahalli and Bhajarangi of Sangli; Girish of Palahalli and Parashuram of Sangli; Sujendra of Pandavapura and Bharat of Udbur; Kiran of Baburayana Koppal and Naveen of Kyathamaranahalli and Narayan of Ganjam and Chandan of Ittigegud.