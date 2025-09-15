Dasara Yuva Sambhrama Day-5: Students spread the essence of Kannada land, culture

September 15, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Day-5 of Yuva Sambhrama witnessed students and audience celebrating Kannada land and language (Naadu-Nudi) at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri here yesterday.

A total of the 57 college teams from various colleges across the State performed to the songs like Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Huttabeku…, Karunaade Kai Chachide Node…, Ee Kannada Mannanu Maribeda O Abhimani… among others that pumped up Kannada spirit among the audience, who also danced their way out to express their joy and affection towards the language they admire.

Apart from celebrating the Kannada language, students also highlighted farmer issues, women empowerment among others through their performance.

The audience was also treated with some of the best folk dance of the State which included dollu kunita, puja kunita, veeraghase among others.

Students of Adarsha PU College, Kollegal, performed to songs highlighting Kannada and Culture, students of Gouthama PU College, Gundlupet, performed to songs projecting the rich Kannada culture.

While students of Bharathi Composite PU College, Bharathinagar (Mandya), brought Balak Ram of Ayodhya on stage, Navashakti Vaibhava was performed by the students S.D. Jayaram Institute of Paramedical Sciences, Mandya and Bhakta Prahalada dance ballet was presented by Shree Daksha Academy Evening PU College.

This was followed by a dance ballet on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by the students of Government PU College, Mandya and students of Sujnan PU College, Kundapur (Udupi), highlighted the need for the conservation of environment through their performance.

Meanwhile, students of Bharathi Degree College, Bharathinagar, mesmerised audience with mallakamba performance.

Police resort to lathicharge

Yesterday being a Sunday, more crowd was witnessed at the Yuva Sambhrama venue as young audience from across the city and surrounding places flocked to the Open Air Theatre to watch the programme.

The place was jam-packed even before the performances could begin. However, more and more youths continued to arrive at the venue, demanding the Police personnel to allow them inside to watch the event.

Despite the Police informing them about the venue being packed, the youth insisted on being let inside. With the situation about to get out of control, the Police resorted to lathicharge to disburse the crowd.

With more people thronging the Open Air Theatre yesterday, the venue also witnessed parking issues. Though parking arrangements were made inside Manasagangothri, it turned out to be less as vehicles were seen parked on the either side of the Mysuru-Gaddige Road.