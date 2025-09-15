HPV vaccine drive launched to prevent cervical cancer

September 15, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: District Reproductive and Child Health Officer (RCHO) Dr. Mohammad Siraj Ahmed has emphasised that the HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) vaccine can significantly help in preventing cervical cancer among women.

He was speaking after inaugurating HPV vaccination camp for 14-year-old girls, organised jointly by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Department of Public Instruction, Rotary Club of Panchasheel, Mysuru, and Infosys Foundation, at Government High School, People’s Park, Nazarbad, recently.

Dr. Ahmed explained that the HPV vaccine’s primary goal is to prevent cancers and other diseases caused by the Human Papilloma Virus.

“The vaccine works by training the immune system to recognise and fight HPV infections, thereby reducing the risk of developing HPV-related health problems such as cervical cancer, as well as cancers of the anus, throat, and genitals, along with genital warts,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of timely vaccination, he added, “The vaccine is most effective when administered before any exposure to HPV, ideally before becoming sexually active.”

The vaccination is administered in two doses, spaced between six to twelve months, for girls aged 9 to 14 years.

For girls aged 15 years and above, three doses are recommended as per the Universal Immunisation Programme guidelines. In the first phase, plans have been made to vaccinate 500 girls aged 14 years, Dr. Ahmed stated.

District Surveillance Officer Dr. Nagaraj also addressed the gathering.

The event was attended by Mysuru North BEO Revanna, WHO-India Mysuru Division Officer Dr. Sudhir Nayak, Nazarbad Primary Health Centre’s Dr. Jagadish, Paediatrician Dr. Sampath Kumar, Infosys Foundation representative Nithin, Rotary Panchasheel’s Dr. Anup, and others including Somesh and Harsha.