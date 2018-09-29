Dasara Yuva Sambhrama from tomorrow at Open Air Theatre in Gangothri

160 student troupes to perform this year

Mysuru: The much-anticipated Dasara Yuva Sambhrama -2018, one of the major attractions of Dasara celebrations, will begin tomorrow at Manasagangothri Open Air Theatre in city. It will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct.7 between 6 pm and 10 pm daily.

Addressing press persons at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner in city yesterday, Working President of Yuva Dasara Sub-Commiteee M. N. Nataraj said as many as 159 college troupes will be participating in Yuva Sambhrama.

The Department had received excess registration this year when compared to previous years. Moved by the overwhelming response to the show, the Committee has decided to extend the show by two more days from six days to eight days. Each day, 20 college troupes will give their performance. Duration of 8-12 minutes will be given for each team to showcase their talents.

The teams will have to perform based on the themes of environment conservation, man-made disasters, national integration, preserving tradition, women empowerment and equality, Indian freedom movement, besides reflecting the local culture, tradition and customs.

They will also create awareness among people by performing on Swachh Bharat Mission, health, hygiene and sanitation initiatives undertaken by Government of Karnataka.

He said 40 best teams will be selected to showcase their talents at Yuva Dasara celebrations which will be held from Oct. 12 to 17 at Maharaja’s College Grounds. Each team will have 30 to 60 students. An average 7,500 students will be showcasing their talent in Yuva Dasara this year, Nataraj said.

The Sub-Commitee had received entries from Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru, and other districts this year.

Higher Education and District Minister G.T. Devegowda will inaugurate the show tomorrow at 6 pm. Kannada and Culture Minister Jayamala and actress Harshika Poonacha will be the chief guests. MLA L. Nagendra will preside.