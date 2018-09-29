Two-day Dasara Vintage Car Rally from Bengaluru to Mysuru

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar has said that a two-day Vintage Car Rally organised as part of Dasara festivities will be held in city on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

Speaking to media persons at his Office in city yesterday, the DC said that as many as 50 rare models of vintage and classic cars manufactured by various companies between 1920s and 1970s will be taking part in the Rally organised by Federation of Historic Vehicles of India.

While 12 participants are from overseas, 22 are from across India and 16 from Bengaluru. They include vintage car owners from England, France and Sri Lanka, apart from several industrialists.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will flag off the rally tomorrow at 8 am in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. They will reach Mysuru by afternoon. The Mysuru leg of the rally will be inaugurated at Lalitha Mahal Palace premises at around 4.15 pm, he said.

The cars will be driven around tourist spots and the participants will be in traditional dress. The main attraction of the event will be the cars being parked in front of the Mysore Palace, before and after the illumination.

The vintage beauties will go around the city via Mall of Mysore (M.G. Road), JSS Hospital, Agrahara, RTO Circle, JLB Road, Advaith Hyundai Showroom and stop for a tea break for 10 minutes organised by the showroom. Later they will continue the rally through RTO Circle, KR Boulevard, Dhanvanthri Road, K.R. Hospital, K.R. Circle, Hardinge Circle, Gun House Circle to enter the Mysore Palace through Jayamarthanda Gate around 6.45 pm. The vintage car owners will park their vehicles in the Palace premises for public viewing. There is also a provision for visitors to click pictures with vintage beauties.

The rallyists will visit the Chamundi Hill the next day (Oct. 1) at around 7 am and then a dozen cars will accompany Dasara elephants in their rehearsal till Bannimantap Grounds. Later they will proceed to KRS and return to Lalitha Mahal Palace in the night where a dinner is hosted for the rallyists.

Vintage cars taking part in the rally include Lanchester, Mercedes, MG’s Jaguar, Ford, Buick, Chevrolet, Morris, Austin, Alfa Romeo, Triumph, Volkswagen, Lincoln, etc.