Day-4: Kodava peace march to reach Bethri

Historic Kutta-Madikeri community walk to complete 62.8 kms today

Virajpet: The fourth day of 82-km ‘Kodavaame Baalo Padayatra,’ a peace march from Kutta to Madikeri, began this morning from Bittangala.

The march, advocating for community’s constitutional rights and protection of its unique costumes, customs and traditions, aims to draw the Government’s attention to the challenges threatening their existence and security.

The march began on Feb. 2 from Kutta, reaching T. Shettigeri on first day. On Feb. 3, it continued to Ponnampet and on Feb. 4, thousands of participants, dressed in traditional attire, walked from Ponnampet to Bittangala via Gonikoppa. By this evening, they are set to reach Bethri, covering 62.8 kms, before reaching Madikeri on Feb. 7.

Grand welcome, orderly traffic

From Bittangala, the marchers resumed their journey via Heggade Samaja, passed through Virajpet Clock Tower and Kakotuparambu, before concluding the day’s walk at Bethri. Thousands of Kodavas and Kodava-speaking communities, clad in traditional attire, are actively participating in the walk.

The march witnessed an exceptional reception along the way. In Gonikoppa, the entry of the 10,000-strong crowd was dramatic yet orderly, with no traffic disruptions. Locals showered flower petals, offered refreshments and distributed juices as a warm gesture.

Due to the overwhelming participation, for the first time, the Police used long nylon ropes to keep marchers to the left side of the road, ensuring smooth vehicular traffic flow.

Despite the massive turnout, not a single incident of misbehaviour or traffic congestion was reported.

The Kembatti community, the original inhabitants of the region, welcomed the marchers with refreshments at Jodubeeti. Further along, near the Coffee Board, local Kodava families in Aruvathokkalu village extended their hospitality.

Several community organisations, including Koyava Samaja, Iri Samaja, Kodava Madivaala, Boone Pattama and Savitha Samaja, also organised welcome ceremonies along the route.

Tributes to Army heroes

At Gonikoppa, marchers paid tributes to Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa and General Kodandera S. Thimayya by garlanding their statues near Cauvery College. The villagers of Kaikeri hosted lunch, while at Hathur village, locals provided refreshments.

Prayers were offered at Vana Bhadrakali Temple, where devotees also arranged refreshments. The Kannangala Jamma Muslim community extended their support, with Mandamada Mohammed enthusiastically expressing solidarity with the marchers.

At Bittangala, the Heggade Samaja, led by Padanjaranda Aiyappa, welcomed participants with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony and a high tea with snacks.

Today, the ‘Kodavaame Baalo Padayatra’ crossed Virajpet Clock Tower, Bus Stand and a lunch stop was arranged at Virajpet Kodava Samaja.

Later, the procession will pass through Chikpet Junction, Kadanur, Arameri and Kakotuparambu, before reaching Bethri near Murnad in the evening.