Day-4: Kodava peace march to reach Bethri
News

Day-4: Kodava peace march to reach Bethri

February 5, 2025

Historic Kutta-Madikeri community walk to complete 62.8 kms today

Virajpet: The fourth day of 82-km ‘Kodavaame Baalo Padayatra,’ a peace march from Kutta to Madikeri, began this morning from Bittangala.

The march, advocating for community’s constitutional rights and protection of its unique costumes, customs and traditions, aims to draw the Government’s attention to the challenges threatening their existence and security.

The march began on Feb. 2 from Kutta, reaching T. Shettigeri on first day. On Feb. 3, it continued to Ponnampet and on Feb. 4, thousands  of participants, dressed in traditional attire, walked from Ponnampet to Bittangala via Gonikoppa. By this evening, they are set to reach Bethri, covering 62.8 kms, before reaching Madikeri on Feb. 7.

Grand welcome, orderly traffic

From Bittangala, the marchers resumed their journey via Heggade Samaja, passed through Virajpet Clock Tower and Kakotuparambu, before concluding the day’s walk at Bethri. Thousands of Kodavas and Kodava-speaking communities, clad in traditional attire, are actively participating in the walk.

The march witnessed an exceptional reception along the way. In Gonikoppa, the entry of the 10,000-strong crowd was dramatic yet orderly, with no traffic disruptions. Locals showered flower petals, offered refreshments and distributed juices as a warm gesture.

Due to the overwhelming participation, for the first time, the Police used long nylon ropes to keep marchers to the left side of the road, ensuring smooth vehicular traffic flow.

Despite the massive turnout, not a single incident of misbehaviour or traffic congestion  was reported.

The Kembatti community, the original inhabitants of the region, welcomed the marchers with refreshments at Jodubeeti. Further along, near the Coffee Board, local Kodava families in Aruvathokkalu village extended their hospitality.

READ ALSO  BJP leader shot dead in Kodagu by GP Member

Several community organisations, including Koyava Samaja, Iri Samaja, Kodava Madivaala, Boone Pattama and Savitha Samaja, also organised welcome ceremonies along the route.

Tributes to Army heroes

At Gonikoppa, marchers paid tributes to Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa and General Kodandera S. Thimayya by garlanding their statues near Cauvery College. The villagers of Kaikeri hosted lunch, while at Hathur village, locals provided refreshments.

Prayers were offered at Vana Bhadrakali Temple, where devotees also arranged refreshments. The Kannangala Jamma Muslim community extended their support, with Mandamada Mohammed enthusiastically expressing solidarity with the marchers.

At Bittangala, the Heggade Samaja, led by Padanjaranda Aiyappa, welcomed participants with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony and a high tea with snacks.

Today, the ‘Kodavaame Baalo Padayatra’ crossed Virajpet Clock Tower, Bus Stand and a lunch stop was arranged at Virajpet Kodava Samaja.

Later, the procession will pass through Chikpet Junction, Kadanur, Arameri and Kakotuparambu, before reaching Bethri near Murnad in the evening.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching