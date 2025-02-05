Clean City: MCC gears up to become No.1
February 5, 2025

Swachh Survekshan from Feb. 15 to April 30; MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif elicits opinions of stakeholders

Mysuru: With the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs launching Swachh Survekshan (Clean City Survey) from Feb. 15 across the country, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is preparing to regain the top rankings as Clean City. 

A meeting chaired by MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif to seek the opinions of representatives of various organisations and associations, heads of NGOs and stakeholders of the city, was conducted at Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Hall at MCC yesterday.

It was elaborately discussed about the steps to be taken to secure the top rankings and the action taken in the previous years, to effectively implement the best practices and the novel measures to be adopted suiting the relevant conditions.

For two consecutive years, in 2015 and 2016, Mysuru had been adjudged as No. 1 in overall category of clean city rankings, turning the attention of the country. However, in the later years, the city failed to retain the slot in top rankings. Now, the MCC is preparing to bounce back, in full coordination with the associations, organisations and the general public, leveraging its efforts to the fullest, with Swachh Survekshan to be conducted from Feb.15 to April 30.

About 20 suggestions came in during the meeting, with the stress mainly on checking the use of plastic, prohibiting banners and flex boards, speedy action over the complaints related to cleanliness, handling of construction debris and reforms in practice of collecting waste.

The suggestions, which were considered best, were rewarded with prize by the MCC.

In his address, MCC Commissioner Asif said, “I held a meeting of Officers on Monday, issuing directions about their roles and responsibilities and the department-wise duties to be discharged respectively. The MCC aims to bag Clean City tag in the forthcoming Swachh Survekshan to emerge as No. 1 in the country, at least in the category of Big Cities. In the coming days, a meeting of general public shall also be conducted to seek their opinions.”

President of Mysuru Hotel Owners Association C. Narayanagowda, Founder-President of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) Bhamy V. Shenoy, Head of GSS Foundation G.S. Srihari, President of Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI) K.B. Lingaraju, heritage expert Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, were prominent among others, who attended the meeting.

Chief Health Officer of MCC Dr. Venkatesh, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Mruthyunjaya, Environment Engineer Mythri and other Officers were present.

