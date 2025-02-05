Netaji Nagar, a ‘jinxed locality’ with no basic amenities

February 5, 2025

Several grievances submitted to officers, elected reps including CM Siddaramaiah, but to no avail, rue the residents

Mysuru: Like we have heard of jinxed cities, here is a jinxed residential layout, that last saw its basic amenities in order, about three decades ago. Cut to present, it presents a sorry state of affairs, with the roads riddled with potholes and manholes overflowing, forcing the residents to live amidst unhygienic conditions.

Netaji Nagar is located amidst Alanahalli Layout, Giridarshini Layout and Nandini Layout on Mysuru-T. Narasipur Road. Karnataka Police House Building Cooperative Society, developed the layout, which has turned into an eyesore with construction debris, mounds of waste and plume of dust.

The locality has over 350 houses, falling in the jurisdiction of Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency. Majority of the dwellers here are serving and retired Government Officers. They spent several lakhs of rupees to build their dream home, but the lack of adequate roads and Underground Drainage (UGD) has left them worried.

The topography of the layout consists of about 8-9 main roads connected to several streets, but no roads are devoid of potholes, lurking danger. Minor accidents are regular, with riders suffering injuries and admitted to hospitals for treatment.

A stretch of road that connects Netaji Nagar with Lalithadripura greets the people with mounds of waste dumped on the road side. Ankada Katte Lake on the other side of the road faces threat of ceding space to the dumping of regular waste and construction debris, which may wipe out its existence in future, which rakes up suspicion of a conspiracy.

While it is said that, Netaji Layout ,which earlier came under the jurisdiction of Alanahalli Gram Panchayat, now comes under Rammanahalli Town Panchayat. But neither of the local bodies are accepting any of the civic grievances, forcing the residents to run between the two offices, as explained by residents Gantaiah (Krishnappa), retired Principal S. Lolakumar, retired Police Sub-Inspectors P. Basappa and Marilingaiah, retired officers of various departments Krishnappa, Guruprasad and Puttarangaiah, while narrating the enduring ordeal to Star of Mysore.

Gantaiah said, by naming the locality after a great personality like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the officials and local elected representatives, have insulted the personality, by not taking any steps for the upkeep of the locality. It can be aptly called as ‘Jinxed Layout.’

Mariswamy, a retired Dy.SP, recalled how horrible it becomes to live during rainy season, with UGD water overflowing into houses. “The filth accumulates on the road itself. It is the condition we are living in, for the past 25 years,” he added.

The residents rued over how their multiple representations from Netaji Nagar Residents Welfare Association regarding road development and UGD repair works, to local MLA, MP and CM Siddaramaiah have gone unheard.