MCC roof repair works underway

February 5, 2025

Mysuru: The work on restoring the roof of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Main Office on New Sayyaji Rao Road is going on a full swing, with the target to complete the works before the rainy season.

MCC Deputy Commissioner (Development) K.J. Sindhu said, the repair works of artistic layer of false ceiling made of Plaster of Paris has been completed. Now, restoration works related to the roof of the building has been taken up. The layer of the roof is being removed without damaging the structure and being repaired in same old method applied in construction of heritage buildings, at an estimated cost of Rs. 1 crore.

During December 2024, there was seepage of water in the roof of the building, following heavy rains. The seepage had affected the functioning of various divisions located in the first floor of the building. Though the process of issuing work order to take up the repair works of the roof had been completed, the works were not taken up due to rain. The works were launched in the later days and going on in a expeditious manner.

With the building structure being old, the same method followed in constructing heritage buildings is being followed, conforming with the recommendations of District Heritage Committee. The water proofing is being conducted using the construction materials that were in vogue earlier, said a MCC Officer.

If the modern methods were followed in water proofing, the works would have been completed by this time. However, there is no scope for such methods here and hence lime and mortar is being used in repair works. The layer of the roof is about 10 inches thick and six inches of the layer are being removed, to repair the water proofing.

Presently, the works are taken up in one part of the building. Once the works are completed in that portion of the building, the works on the remaining portions of the building will be taken up.