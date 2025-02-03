New MCC Commissioner  on surprise city rounds

February 3, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, who assumed office on Jan. 27, is working to ensure the smooth functioning of the civic body, improve civic responsibility, boost public engagement, and complete pending projects on time.

Through daily surprise inspections and regular visits to Zonal Offices, Wards and various sections of the MCC Main Office on Sayyaji Rao Road, Asif has directed officers to streamline administrative processes while also managing routine waste disposal tasks.

This morning, he visited areas including M.G. Road, Gundurao Nagar, Agrahara, JSS Hospital vicinity and Chamundipuram, where he observed the indiscriminate dumping of garbage on roadsides. He immediately instructed his officers to clean up the mess.

Photos of the waste were sent to jurisdictional Health Officers and Environmental Engineers, urging swift action.

During his interactions with residents, the general public, and Ward Officers, Shaikh Tanveer Asif emphasised on the importance of waste segregation at source, urging everyone to avoid dumping waste on the streets.

With Swachh Survekshan 2025 fast approaching, Asif directed the staff to prioritise proper waste disposal, ensuring it is done in a scientific and effective manner. He referred to Indore’s model — India’s Cleanest City for multiple years — as an example, where 100 percent waste segregation and zero waste on streets have been achieved through active co-operation between officers and the public.

He also urged local Ward teams to continuously raise awareness, educating residents and Pourakarmikas about their responsibility in waste segregation and collection.

Additionally, Asif issued directives to shops, tea, and juice vendors to refrain from using plastic cups and glasses. He highlighted that each of these businesses contribute four to five kilograms of plastic waste daily, which ends up on the streets and in landfills.

He instructed health officers to inspect individual shops and assess their practices in serving tea or coffee. The Commissioner stressed the need for strict warnings to encourage the use of reusable glass or steel cups instead of plastic.

During his inspections, Asif urged the jurisdictional engineers to expedite pending road and drainage works to avoid public inconvenience. While inspecting development work near JSS Hospital and Agrahara, Asif questioned the delay, noting that the road had been dug over a month ago without completion. MCC Deputy Commissioner (Dev.) K.J. Sindhu, Executive Engineer Mahesh, Water Works Executive Engineer Shilpa and Assistant Executive Engineer Chethan were present during the inspection.