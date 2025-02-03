Shifting of KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand: Samithi intensifies opposition; seeks better existing infra utilisation

February 3, 2025

Mysuru: The debate over the Government’s proposal to shift KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand from B.N. Road to Bannimantap continues to heat up, with Mysuru KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand Ulisi Horata Samithi strongly opposing the move.

The Samithi has called on the Government to abandon the plan and has intensified its opposition through public campaigns.

At a press conference held at Patrakarthara Bhavan this morning, Samithi President Ravishastri emphasised the importance of retaining the bus stand at its current location. He criticised proposed shifting to Bannimantap, which is set to cost Rs. 120 crore and pointed out the underutilisation of other bus stands built with JNNURM funds, such as those at Sathagalli, Naidunagar and Kuvempunagar.

Ravishastri argued that the shifting would cause significant inconvenience to commuters, requiring them to travel an additional 10-15 kms to reach their destinations. He highlighted that the new bus stand would be far from residential areas along Nanjangud, H.D. Kote, Bogadi, Manandavadi and Hunsur roads.

Ravishastri also noted that shifting the bus stand would harm local businesses, particularly street vendors, who would lose customers due to the relocation. He pointed out that people arriving from public offices, tourist spots and other areas would face significant inconvenience, wasting time and money on cabs and autos.

Ravishastri suggested that instead of the move, the Government should utilise the 4 acres of land next to People’s Park and the 5 acres near the Government Guest House on B.N. Road, which have been lying unused.

He also proposed constructing flyovers and underpasses in the area to ease traffic congestion, which is worsened by haphazard parking, especially by autorickshaws.

He further argued that building a new bus stand at Bannimantap would be a waste of public funds. By better utilising the existing bus stands at Sathagalli, Naidunagar and Kuvempunagar, traffic near the current stand could be reduced, rendering the need for a new bus stand unnecessary for the next 25 years.

The Samithi members have asked the Government to have a long-term planning instead of succumbing to short-term goals. The bus stand, if shifted to Bannimantap will clog the area further and it will be impossible to enter the city areas for regular commuters and tourists.

Samithi Convenor and Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda supported the Samithi’s stance, suggesting that buses for routes like Nanjangud, Bannur, T. Narasipur and H.D. Kote could operate from the Naidunagar, Sathagalli and Kuvempunagar bus stands to reduce pressure on KSRTC Suburban Bus Stand.

The press meet was attended by Samithi Vice-Presidents K.B. Lingaraju, B.S. Prashanth, D. Srihari, Ravikumar and Secretary C.A. Jayakumar, who also represented various trading bodies like Mysuru Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mysore Travel Association, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysore and others.