Wedding at Rashtrapati Bhavan complex for first time on Feb. 12

February 3, 2025

New Delhi: In a first, the Rashtrapati Bhavan is all set to host a wedding in its complex on Feb. 12. President Droupadi Murmu greenlighted the celebrations because she was highly impressed by the conduct and service of the person getting married.

According to media reports, when President Murmu learnt about this person’s marriage, she arranged for the ceremony at the Mother Teresa Crown Complex in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Reports suggest that the wedding will involve only a limited number of relatives and friends. However, there is no official notice from Rashtrapati Bhavan yet.

A female Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer, Poonam Gupta, gained President Droupadi Murmu’s favour to become the first person to get married at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The CRPF Assistant Commandant is currently posted as a PSO at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

According to media reports, Poonam will marry Avneesh Kumar, an Assistant Commandant posted in Jammu and Kashmir on Feb. 12. The event will have a select guest list. The necessary formalities to grant entry permissions are underway.

CRPF Assistant Commandant Poonam Gupta had led the CRPF’s all-women contingent during the 74th Republic Day Parade. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, a Master’s in English Literature and a B.Ed from Jiwaji University, Gwalior.

In 2018, she secured the 81st rank in UPSC CAPF exam. She has previously served in a Naxal-affected area of Bihar. Poonam is also very active on Instagram, where she shares several pictures in her CRPF uniform.

Passionate about women’s issues and empowerment, she frequently motivates students through her posts. Through her Instagram handle, she raises awareness about various campaigns she leads and regularly posts updates about them.