BJP rebels seek divine blessings ahead of Delhi showdown
News

BJP rebels seek divine blessings ahead of Delhi showdown

February 3, 2025

Mysuru: Ahead of their crucial meeting with the BJP high command in New Delhi today (Feb. 3), the faction of BJP rebels led by MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who have openly turned against BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, performed a special puja at Chamundi Hill Temple yesterday.

Former Ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi and Kumar Bangarappa visited the Hill Temple and offered prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari, seeking divine strength for their political battle. However, rebel team leader Yatnal and former MP Prathap Simha, who is closely associated with the faction, were notably absent, fuelling speculation.

The rebel leaders have scheduled a meeting in Delhi today before formally approaching the high command with their grievances against Vijayendra. As a prelude, Jarkiholi and Bangarappa offered prayers at Chamundi Hill, symbolically preparing for the upcoming political confrontation, sources said.

Adding to the intrigue, former Minister Aravind Limbavali, also part of the rebel faction, recently met BJP National President J.P. Nadda. Now, with the entire rebel group set to meet the high command, the situation has taken on added significance.

“We are fed up with Vijayendra’s autocratic ways. That’s why we are working to replace him,” a source from the rebel faction revealed. “We will urge the Central leadership to allow free and fair elections for the State President’s post.”

The source further stated that before meeting the party’s Central leaders, Yatnal and his group will hold discussions with MPs to identify a consensus candidate acceptable to both the ‘neutral’ faction and the Yatnal camp.

With Karnataka BJP now divided into two factions, all eyes are on how the Central leadership will respond — whether they will pacify the rebels or take a firm stand to quell the growing dissent.

READ ALSO  Illuminated signage atop Chamundi Hill to attract voters this poll season

Meanwhile, Vijayendra has met the high command multiple times over the past four months, reportedly lodging complaints against the rebels. However, neither Union Home Minister Amit Shah nor Nadda has issued any warnings to the dissenting leaders, leading to escalating factional conflicts within the State BJP.

It remains to be seen whether the party’s top brass will intervene decisively or allow the infighting to fester further.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching