Kodavas showcase unity on Day-2 of peace march
News, Top Stories

February 3, 2025

Ponnampet: The second day of the ‘Kodavame Baalo Padayatra,’ a peace march advocating for the rights and identity of the Kodava community this morning, saw an overwhelming response as thousands of Kodavas and Kodava-speaking people marched from T. Shettigeri to Ponnampet to reach Madikeri on Feb. 7.

The march, which began in Kutta yesterday morning, halted at T. Shettigeri before resuming today towards Ponnampet. The event is jointly organised by Akhila Kodava Samaja, Federation of Kodava Samajas, Kodava Sahitya Academy, United Kodava Organisation, Codava National Council, Kodavamera Kondaata, Jabbhoomi Baalo, Kodava Speaking Native Communities Association, Akhila Kodava Samaja Youth Wing and Kodava Riders Club, along with various local community groups.

The 82-km march aims to draw the Government’s attention to the challenges faced by the minority Kodava community, particularly concerning identity, existence and security. Participants, including men, women and children dressed in traditional attire, carried banners and placards advocating for their rights and cultural preservation.

As the padayatra progressed, over 20,000 community members joined in along the route, demonstrating widespread support for the cause. Kodava families welcomed marchers with refreshments, reinforcing a sense of unity and shared purpose.

A particularly poignant moment was the participation of 86-year-old Bayavanda Saraswathi Poovaiah from Hysodlur village near Hudikeri, who arrived in a wheelchair to express her unwavering support.

Adding to the cultural vibrancy of the event, women from T. Shettigeri Kodava Samaja’s Pommakkada Koota and the Sambhrama Women’s Cultural Centre performed traditional folk dances, celebrating Kodava heritage.

Yesterday, the march covered a 16-km stretch, ending at T. Shettigeri and today, it is scheduled to reach Ponnampet in the evening. Notably, the march is a self-driven effort to unite Kodavas and Kodava speaking communities, setting aside past differences to secure a collective future.

