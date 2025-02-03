Woes of bus commuters

February 3, 2025

Mysuru: The members of the public and daily commuters, however, have their own suggestions on the issue of shifting of the Sub-Urban Bus Stand to Bannimantap.

While several of them said they want the Bus Stand for long distance and Inter-State routes only to be shifted to the new location at Bannimantap and that the existing one be retained for operation of buses to short distance routes and destinations in neighbouring districts of Mysuru such as Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu, some other travellers said that all the three Bus Stands (new one, existing Sub-Urban and City Bus Stands) be linked with each other so as to benefit the large number of daily commuters.

Noting that about 20-25 KSRTC buses enter the Bus Stand on an average everyminute from the two sides — one from Bengaluru side (Five-Light Circle side) and the other from Hardinge Circle side, they said that this has resulted in buses facing parking issues, posing difficulties for boarding and alighting of passengers.

They demanded that the operation of buses be streamlined and networked from all the three Bus Stands so as not to cause inconvenience to passengers with the buses lining up on the busy Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road for long duration inconveniencing other motorists.

Parking problem

Time and again the problems faced by vehicle-users, particularly four-wheelers in parking their vehicles at KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand is brought to the notice of authorities concerned but it seems like nobody is bothered.

Also there is no parking provided opposite the bus stand. Passengers coming with luggage are facing severe problems and even just to park for a while and make the passenger sit in bus and see-off is also not possible, for this reason.

It is high time that either the District Minister or the MP, or someone concerned should bestow their attention and provide parking space for cars.