India emerging as global hub for story-telling: Union Minister

February 3, 2025

‘Paridrishya’ concludes; receives 3,123 short films, documentaries from 109 countries

Mysuru: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan, lauded India’s rich story-telling heritage and the growing global recognition of Indian cinema. “India has become a global hub for story-telling, with epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata capturing worldwide attention,” he said.

Speaking at the valedictory and award distribution ceremony of ‘Paridrishya,’ a two-day international short film and documentary festival organised by the Mysuru Cinema Society at Cauvery Auditorium of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in city, Dr. Murugan highlighted India’s achievements in the creative economy on the global stage.

Dr. Murugan announced the upcoming Audio-Visual Entertainment Summit, set to take place this year to further support media development and cement India’s position as a global leader in the creative economy. He emphasised that the summit would serve as a major platform for the Asian media, gaming and social networking sectors, with a strong focus on nurturing young film-makers. He also revealed that Hollywood post-production work is now being established in Bengaluru and other cities across India, marking a significant milestone for the country’s entertainment industry.

Government support for film industry

The Minister stated that the Central Government, through the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), is actively working to elevate India’s entertainment industry to a global level. To facilitate this, a single-window clearance system has been introduced for film shooting permissions, ensuring a swift approval process.

Additionally, subsidies for domestic filming have been rolled out to encourage productions within the country. Furthering its commitment to the creative sector, the Government will soon establish the National School of AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) in Mumbai, aiming to bolster India’s standing in this rapidly growing industry.

‘Paridrishya’, growing global platform

Dr. Murugan praised the Mysuru Cinema Society and the Paridrishya Film Festival, commending its role in providing a significant platform for film-makers. Since its inception in 2022, the festival has witnessed exponential growth.

This year, the festival received an impressive 3,123 short films and documentaries from 109 countries, including 985 from India, 413 from Iran, 138 from Spain, 137 from France, 108 from Brazil, 99 from China, 91 from Indonesia, 88 from Turkey, 82 from the USA and 81 from Italy.

Additionally, 73 Kannada short films and documentaries were featured. Awards were presented in 26 categories to the winning entries. The Union Minister also highlighted the International Film Festival in Goa, where 100 young talents will be given encouragement and support to advance their careers in cinema.

Prominent personalities including entrepreneur Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy, actor Sunil Puranik, Mysuru Cinema Society President Dr. Chandrashekhar and Secretary Padmavathi S. Bhat were present at the event.