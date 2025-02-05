Maha Kumbh: PM Modi takes holy dip at Prayagraj

February 5, 2025

Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam of Ganga, Yamuna and invisible Saraswati this morning on the occasion of Maha Kumbh 2025.

The PM reached Bamrauli Airport in Prayagraj at around 10.30 am, from where he landed at the helipad of DPS in Arail via helicopter. He reached Arail Ghat at around 11.10 am and from there he reached Sangam Nose by motorboat with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and took a bath in the Sangam amidst chanting of Vedic mantras.

After bathing, he also offered Arghya to the Sun and prayed for prosperity and peace in the country. Modi is expected to visit and worship the reclining Hanuman Temple and Akshaya Vat. He is likely to meet the heads of Akharas and Saints.

Tight security arrangements have been made during the PM’s visit. It may be noted that earlier the PM had come here on Feb. 24, 2019 on the occasion of Kumbh and after bathing and meditation, he washed the feet of sanitation workers.

He had come to Prayagraj on Dec. 13 last year and inaugurated 167 development projects worth Rs. 5,500 crore. Meanwhile, lakhs of devotees took holy bath at various ghats during Maha Kumbh.

According to official information, till 8 am, more than 47.3 lakh devotees had taken a holy dip today, taking the total number of devotees who have taken a holy dip in the Sangam till now to over 38.29 crore pilgrims.