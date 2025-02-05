IT raids at 30 places in Mysuru, Bengaluru

February 5, 2025

Mysuru: Income Tax officers from Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chennai, Goa and Kolkata launched raids at 30 locations in Mysuru, Bengaluru and Mandya at 5 am today, targeting entrepreneurs and builders suspected of tax evasion across multiple businesses.

In Mysuru, IT sleuths arrived at 6 am, conducting searches at various locations. They raided homes and offices in Ramakrishnanagar I Block, including the residence of Class 1 Civil Contractor Jayakrishna near Amma Complex, while another team searched his nearby office.

A separate team raided MPro Palace Hotel on Alanahalli Outer Ring Road, owned by Kantharaju and his two partners. Kantharaju’s house in Maruthinagar and his office were also raided, along with the offices of his partners.

Another location targeted was a choultry near Deve Gowda Circle. The IT officers sought assistance from Kuvempunagar, Alanahalli and Mysore South Police to conduct the searches.

Reports from Bengaluru indicate that over 50 vehicles were used for raids, with searches carried out at residences and offices. In Mysuru, officers arrived in 10 vehicles. Raids were focused on suspected financial irregularities, as authorities had been monitoring cash flows, including deposits, cheques, RTGS & NEFT transactions from bank accounts of these businessmen for an extended period.

Picture shows MPro Palace Hotel on Alanahalli Outer Ring Road which was also raided.

The entrepreneurs being investigated are involved in real estate, civil contracting, government projects, brick manufacturing and other commercial ventures.

The searches, which have been ongoing for over seven hours, involve the examination of immovable property documents, cash, gold holdings and financial records to verify compliance with past Income Tax returns. Officers have also seized documents from vehicles and are currently verifying them.

To avoid suspicion, sources revealed that in some densely populated areas of Bengaluru, the vehicles used for the raids were decorated like wedding processions, likely as a precaution against information leaks.

Details of the raids in Bengaluru and other areas are yet to be disclosed and an official statement from the Income Tax Department is awaited.