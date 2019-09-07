Dazzling Dasara awaits you this year

September 7, 2019

Mysore: ‘City of Lights’ is one of the sobriquets earned by Mysuru with others being ‘City of Palaces’, ‘Heritage City’ and ‘Cultural Capital’. True to this sobriquet, during Dasara, the city glows with lights all over and it is a treat to go around the streets amidst illuminated landmark buildings and arches. And as if an icing on the cake, it is a visual extravaganza to watch the illuminated Mysuru from atop the Chamundi Hill.

Starting from the iconic Mysore Palace to streets and shops in the Central Business District and surrounding areas, all Government buildings and arches are illuminated to reflect the land’s rich cultural heritage.

This Dasara, starting from Sept.29, the illumination task will be on the lines of Durga Puja in Kolkata, West Bengal and will also follow the pattern that was practiced during the time of Maharajas.

This was decided at a meeting of engineers, contractors and sponsors of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited held recently at CESC office in Hinkal.

The meeting decided to make this Dasara illumination a memorable one so that people can recall Mysuru Dasara Illumination whenever they see any other illuminated city.

Unique heritage illumination

Chairing the meeting, CESC Managing Director H.N. Gopalakrishna said that West Bengal is known for Durga Puja pandals and its illumination.

“We have earned appreciation from public, tourists and the official machinery for illuminating Mysuru since the last four to five years. This year it has to be extraordinary. Mysuru District Minister V. Somanna has told us categorically to go for something new this year. Thrust should be on those designs which emphasises the heritage significance of the city,” he said.

Gopalakrishna said that the Minister has directed CESC not to make the celebrations as an extension of a village fair but draw up plans to make the festival a grand success and a memorable one.

“Only those colour bulbs emitting lux to the minimum level should be used against using multi-coloured bulbs. It would be better to use yellow and white colour bulbs,” he opined.

He instructed designers and sponsors not to mar the beauty of the statues of Maharajas of Mysuru in the name of illumination.

Revolving dolls

Among the illumination icons planned for Dasara are giant arches that have a symbol of the traditional Damaruga, road stretches with illuminated designs that look like tree branches,

artistic false ceiling, flower decorations, light-bursting structures, illuminated revolving dolls, vertical and horizontal structures, welcome arches on different roads etc.

To illuminate Government buildings, the model of Karnataka Raj Bhavan model will be followed and heritage building illumination will be given importance. Engineers and contractors were told not to nail trees while fixing the lights. There are instances of trees dying due to excessive nailing.

Local sponsors

Contractors and sponsors have been asked to contact reputed illumination firms and invite them to light up circles, buildings and other prominent venues. Preference will be given to local sponsors and sponsors of previous years and new sponsors will be considered only if earlier sponsors back off. Sponsors can also display their names but not to the extent of marring the purpose of illumination, they were told.

Extended hours

CESC SE Munigopala Raju, who gave a detailed presentation, said that illumination hours will be extended for one hour on regular days and for two hours on Ayudha Puja and Jumboo Savari days. As per plan, illumination hours will be from 7 pm to 10 pm on the regular days against 7 pm to 9 pm in the previous years. On Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami days, the lighting will be up to 11 pm.

Faults explained

In the presentation, last year’s illuminated circles and landmarks were demonstrated and the faults were explained.

Also, the illumination done in various world cities were demonstrated for contractors and engineers to have an idea about this year’s expectations.

Retired MUDA Commissioner Jayanna, who is now the advisor for TVS Group, Nagendra of J.K. Tyre, Suhas from Shubham Electronics, representatives from Sumangali Silk, Sona Motors, L&T, Gopalagowda Hospital, Mall of Mysore and others were present.