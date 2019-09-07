CM Yediyurappa offers Bagina to Kapila

September 7, 2019

Says State expecting good flood relief package from Centre

H.D. Kote: With Kabini Reservoir having reached its maximum level of 2,284 feet, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa offered ‘Bagina’ to River Kapila at the reservoir located in Beechanahalli this morning.

The CM arrived in a helicopter from Bengaluru. Later, speaking to media persons, Yediyurappa said that the State Government was expecting the Centre to release major funds towards flood relief and added that about 1.5 lakh houses had to be reconstructed. He also assured of taking all measures to ensure that the relief works are taken up on priority basis.

When asked if he had discussed relief works with PM Modi yesterday, Yediyurappa said that the Prime Minister had already been apprised about the flood situation during his (Yediyurappa’s) visit to New Delhi and yesterday the matter could not discussed as PM headed straight to ISRO Observation Centre.

“Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have inspected the flood situation in the State and are well aware of the facts. Now, since the Central leaders know about the situation, we are expecting a good relief package,” said Yediyurapa.

The CM also said that as both KRS and Kabini Reservoirs full to the brim, issues related to the release of water to Tamil Nadu had been solved.

He also added that the State Government would soon take up the construction of a new bridge at a cost of Rs. 20 crore in front of Kabini Reservoir and decide on the pending proposal of a botanical garden.

