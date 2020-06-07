DC asks citizens suffering from fever and cold to undergo COVID-19 test

June 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With COVID-19 positive cases rising elsewhere in the State, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar has asked residents of the city and district to undergo COVID-19 test if they are suffering from fever and cold.

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday, Abhiram Sankar said that persons who are suffering from fever and cold, which are symptoms of Novel Coronavirus, are being asked to compulsorily undergo COVID-19 test at Taluk Hospitals, where throat swab and blood samples are collected.

Pointing out that as per the new State Government guidelines, persons arriving from the hotspot State of Maharashtra are only being sent for Institutional Quarantine, while those from other States are sent for Home Quarantine, the DC said that Mysuru district reported 9 fresh cases over the past one week, with seven of them linked to Maharashtra.

Noting that earlier all the 90 COVID-19 positive patients were cured and discharged from the designated Hospital on KRS road last month, he said that out of the 9 new cases, three have been cured while the rest six are undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospital.

He pointed out that with throat swab testing labs having been set up in all districts now, Mysuru Lab is getting fewer samples for testing and only around 400 samples are being tested every day.

Reiterating that Labs have been set up in all Taluk Hospitals of the District, Abhiram Sankar said that testing is done for free and everyone arriving in the district from Maharashtra is being medically examined and tested for COVID-19.

He further said that 400 persons from Maharashtra had registered for coming to the city, out of whom 200 have arrived so far.