Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja no more

June 7, 2020

Bengaluru: In a shocking development, young Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died this afternoon. He was rushed to Sagar Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru after he complained of breathing problems. His fans are shocked mourning his death.

Chiranjeevi Sarja is one of the most cheerful and talented actors and he was healthy with chiselled physic. He was reportedly having lunch with his family members this afternoon when he faced breathing problems. He was immediately rushed to Sagar Apollo Hospital. The 33-year-old actor reportedly breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

He is the brother of actor Dhruva Sarja, nephew of actor Arjun Sarja and grandson of veteran Kannada actor Shakti Prasad. Out of his 19 movies in lead roles, 14 movies are remakes. He made his debut in the Kannada movie ‘Vayuputra’ (2009) in the lead role. In October 2017, he was engaged to actress Meghana Raj. They married on May 2, 2018.