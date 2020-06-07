Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja no more
News

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja no more

June 7, 2020

Bengaluru: In a shocking development, young Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died this afternoon. He was rushed to Sagar Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru after he complained of breathing problems. His fans are shocked mourning his death.

Chiranjeevi Sarja is one of the most cheerful and talented actors and he was healthy with chiselled physic. He was reportedly having lunch with his family members this afternoon when he faced breathing problems. He was immediately rushed to Sagar Apollo Hospital. The 33-year-old actor reportedly breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

He is the brother of actor Dhruva Sarja, nephew of actor Arjun Sarja and grandson of veteran Kannada actor Shakti Prasad. Out of his 19 movies in lead roles, 14 movies are remakes. He made his debut in the Kannada movie ‘Vayuputra’ (2009) in the lead role. In October 2017, he was engaged to actress Meghana Raj. They married on May 2, 2018.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching