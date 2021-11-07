DC issues guidelines on use of groundwater
November 7, 2021

Mysuru: In a bid to regulate use of groundwater, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham, who also heads the District Groundwater Committee, has issued guidelines for groundwater consumption by industries, commercial establishments, infrastructure development companies, mining units, entertainment and amusement parks, etc.

According to a press release, the guidelines are as follows:

It is mandatory  for industries, commercial establishments, infrastructure development agencies, miners, entertainment sector and the like, located in the city and district, to obtain a No-Objection Certificate (NOC)from all competent authorities for use of groundwater. They are required to apply online to get NOC through the website https://kgwasakala.karnataka.gov.in  OR https://antharjala.karnataka.gov.in

Those who want to use groundwater for agriculture, horticulture, drinking water or other such purposes, should mandatorily obtain NOC from the concerned  or jurisdictional local authorities such as City Corporation, Gram Panchayat, Town Municipal Council, City Municipal Council, Town Panchayat etc.

After obtaining permission, they have to submit application to Groundwater Development Department or Directorate of Groundwater seeking authentication of the spot which they have selected for digging borewells as well for the method of  borewell digging.

As per the Karnataka Groundwater (Regulation and Control of Development and Management) Act, 2011, borewell rigging machines should have been registered with the Karnataka Groundwater Regulation Authority. Action will be taken against unregistered and unauthorised  borewell riggers, if they are found illegally digging borewells in any part of Mysuru district.

As a measure to prevent kids and children from  falling into unclosed or uncovered failed or discarded borewells, the people are required to immediately inform the concerned authorities about such uncovered or discarded borewells. Also, once informed, the authorities are supposed to cover them up immediately  and thus ensure the safety of children. In case of any mishap,  the owners of concerned lands as well as the owners of borewell rigs will only be held responsible  for negligence or apathy and legal action will be initiated against them.

With groundwater levels depleting by the day in alarming proportions due to indiscreet use of groundwater,  the people are asked to self-regulate use of groundwater and look at alternative means of water sourcing such as rainwater harvesting and recharge of groundwater.

For farming purposes, water feeding methods such as drip or sprinkler irrigation can be implemented. Other users such as industries, entertainment parks, etc. can set up Rainwater Harvesting Systems, Water Treatment Plants, Waste Water Recycling Plants, etc. for meeting their needs.

For details, visit the District Groundwater Office located on 3rd Main Road, 13th Cross, near Apollo Hospital, Kuvempunagar North, Saraswathipuram, Mysuru or call Ph: 0821-2340619.

