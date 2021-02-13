DC Office to move to new premises soon: Minister

February 13, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The magnificent heritage style multi-crore District Office Complex at Siddartha Layout on Bannur Road will soon house the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office. A meeting will be held with officials and district heads to move the present office to the new premises, said Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar, who already has his office at the new Complex.

Interacting with reporters at Pathrakarthara Bhavan this morning, the Minister said that it was decided earlier that the office would be shifted after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. “Now that the contagion has considerably reduced, the process of shifting the office will begin soon and I will call for a meeting and decide,” he said.

The Minister’s assurance came after media persons drew his attention on the building that has been in an unoccupied state despite Rs. 84.66 crore being spent on it. The building was inaugurated on March 10, 2018 by the then Chief Minister Siddharamaiah. It will complete three years in 26 days.

The new building has been built on a 15-acre land belonging to the German Press on the lines of Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel to match with the city’s heritage character. A couple of Departments such as Food and Civil Supplies and Survey have been shifted to the new building and the plan was to shift all departments in March last year but it did not happen due to outbreak of the Coronavirus contagion.

The building has a built-up area of 22,920 sq. mts with a basement of 9,150 sq. mts, ground floor of 4,720 sq. mts, first floor of 4,500 sq. mts, second floor of 4,550 sq. mts and parking area in basement.

A total of 11 Departments — District Registrar’s Office, Treasury and Muzrai Offices, Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Backward and Minorities Welfare Department, Mines and Geology, Department of Legal Metrology, Fisheries and Excise Departments, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation — can be accommodated in the new DC Office Complex. The building also has two lifts that can hold 12 people at a time and a capsule-type glass lift that have been installed.

Mayor Election

Minister Somashekar expressed confidence that this time, a BJP candidate would be elected as the Mayor of Mysuru City Corporation. “The BJP is in power at the State and Centre and it helps if our candidate is elected as Mayor. The BJP has 22 members in the Corporation and we are the largest party. So far we have not talked with any political parties for an alliance and we will do in the coming days,” he said.

The alliance partners and probable candidate will be decided by the Chief Minister and State BJP President. “We are awaiting their directives,” he added.

The Minister’s rest of the address were focussed on the Union Budget where he said that the Budget has granted many projects to Karnataka and there was no question of any injustice to the State as claimed by the Opposition.

MLA L. Nagendra, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev, BJP State General Secretary M. Rajendra, City BJP President Srivatsa and District President Mangala Somashekar were present.