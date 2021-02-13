Canter catches fire: Incense sticks worth Rs.2 lakh destroyed
February 13, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A canter vehicle transporting incense sticks (Agarbathi) accidentally caught fire near Kadakola on Mysuru-Nanjangud road yesterday.

The vehicle was carrying a load of incense sticks from Kadakola Industrial area in Nanjangud to Mysuru at about 2pm, when flames started emanating from the load near Kadakola. Soon the driver Syed stopped the vehicle and doused the flames. 

After throwing out cartons that had caught fire, Syed started to drive again. However, moments later, fire again broke out in the vehicle, when fire tenders from Nanjangud rushed to the spot upon information and doused out the fire in a one-and-a-half hour operation.

But by then half of the goods (incense sticks) was gutted in the fire, resulting  in a loss of about Rs.2 lakh. 

However, there was not much damage to the Canter vehicle, according to Nanjangud Fire Officer Cheluvaraju.

